Phineas and Ferb movie trailer sends Candace across the universe

It's Candace Against the Universe in this new footage from Disney+.

Leave it to an alien abduction to get Candace completely away from her pesky little brothers.

After debuting a new look at the Phineas and Ferb movie during virtual Comic-Con, the Mouse House revealed a full-length trailer for the Disney+ movie that will send Candace (voiced by Ashley Tisdale) on a brother-less intergalactic adventure.

Yet another attempt to expose her siblings' scientific dabblings to their mom (Caroline Rhea) ends in failure at the beginning of Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe. But now it's Candace who gets caught up in the hijinks. The thing is, even though she gets abducted by species from another planet, she finds a utopia in her new surroundings.

Phineas and Ferb TV show stars Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet), Bobby Gaylor (Buford), Olivia Olson (Vanessa Doofenshmirtz), and Tyler Mann (Carl) return for the movie, which also includes David Errigo Jr. as the voice of Ferb Fletcher.

Series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh will then voice Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe will premiere on Disney+ this Aug. 28.

