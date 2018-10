Wednesday night, Focus Features and Vanity Fair celebrated Phantom Thread with a fashion show of the film’s exquisite costumes. Daniel Day-Lewis — in his final role before retirement — stars in the Paul Thomas Anderson film as Reynolds Woodcock, a London couturier in the 1950s who finds a new muse and a new love in Alma (Vicky Krieps), a young woman whose arrival disrupts his carefully ordered existence. Anderson, Krieps, and costume designer Mark Bridges (all pictured, center) were all in attendance at Hollywood’s iconic Chateau Marmont for the fashion show, in which a dozen designs from the film’s House of Woodcock were on display. See all 12 looks ahead.