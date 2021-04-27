Watch the final, bunny as hell Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway trailer

It's a bunny story...

The tail, er, sorry, tale of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway's journey to the big screen has been a much-delayed one thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the final trailer has at last arrived.

The new trailer, which dropped Tuesday, features Peter (James Corden) having a host of wild adventures, including skiing, skydiving, and playing whack-a-mole in rubbish bins. But more than anything, it features Peter in his element, back on the McGregor farm, hanging out with all his pals.

Peter Rabbit 2 was originally slated to hit theaters last Easter, but like many films in 2020, it had its release day moved several times. But it's finally hopping in to theaters June 18.

The film tells the next chapter in Peter's mischief-making ways, picking up with Bea (Rose Byrne) and Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) now happily married, and enjoying the success of Bea's illustrated picture books all about Peter and his friends. But when Peter goes to the big city, he mixes with shady characters and ends up mired in a whole new rabbit trap of chaos, creating a new mess for his friends and family to sort out.

The voice cast also includes the talents of Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, David Oyelowo, and more. The first Peter Rabbit was a global box office smash. EW called it "a bubby, fast-faced charmer with a sadistic Bugs Bunny streak."

