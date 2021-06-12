A post-credit scene hints at a potential return, so we asked the director and stars what's to come.

Will there be another Peter Rabbit? Director and stars weigh in on potential third film

Peter Rabbit could be Hollywood's next super franchise.

The second film, which hit theaters Friday, ends with a cheeky post-credit scene that hints at a potential return for Peter - if box office receipts and audience interest invites it.

Director and writer Will Gluck definitely wants to come back for more if given the opportunity. "There's a lot of stories to be told," he tells EW. "Peter's story is not finished being told, and there are a lot of different characters that we've fallen in love with, so we would love to expand the world and keep going. Depending on how people like this movie, whether they want it or not."

PETER RABBIT 2 Nigel Basil-Jones (David Oyelowo), Bea (Rose Byrne), and Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) with the rabbits in 'Peter Rabbit 2' | Credit: Sony Pictures

"It's a world that's pretty rich," he adds. "Beatrix Potter - we didn't do anything - she created it. Bea's character says it in the movie too, that there's 128 characters and 53 stories or whatever it is. So, yeah, we want to keep going."

The whole cast is onboard as well. When asked if they'd want to return, they're all enthusiastic about the prospect. "I consider it an absolute privilege to play such a character," James Corden, who voices the titular Peter, tells EW. "I would go back to work with Will Gluck on anything he's ever doing, such is my admiration and respect for him. So, I would do whatever I'm asked."

Elizabeth Debicki (Mopsy Rabbit), Rose Byrne (Bea), and Domhnall Gleeson (Thomas) all echo that sentiment, praising Gluck and each other. "I would do it in a heartbeat," says Debicki. "I would do it tomorrow. I actually just love making these films. A lot of that has to do with Will our director, he makes it a really beautiful thing to work on and he's very free. He's very funny and silly. But he's also he just understands so truly what the tone of this is."

Bryne and Gleeson are up for anything that brings them back into each other's orbit. "They're really fun movies to make, and I love working with Domhnall," says Bryne, while Gleeson adds, "I love working with Rose too. Any excuse to work with Rose is a good one."

But what would a Peter Rabbit 3 even look like? This sequel took Peter out of his small-town to Gloucester and included over-the-top action sequences, jumping out of a plane and skiing a snowy mountain. Gluck hints it could be something of a more musical variety.

When asked if he'd like to see any of his feature films adapted into a stage musical, he enigmatically replies, "All I will tell you is that if there is a Peter Rabbit 3, ask me that question afterwards."

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is now in theaters.

