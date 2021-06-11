Domhnall Gleeson and David Oyelowo break down their 'ridiculous' Peter Rabbit 2 boxing scene

Domhnall Gleeson is a knockout talent when it comes to physical comedy.

His slapstick skills were put to the test again in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which finds him spiraling out of control down a hill, battling rabbits, and facing off against new cast member David Oyelowo in the boxing ring.

The scene is a comedic interlude, a moment that arises after Gleeson's Thomas attempts to impress Bea's (Rose Byrne) new publisher Nigel Basil-Jones (Oyelowo) by claiming he knows how to box. The two men step in to the ring together, but Thomas can barely get himself over the ropes without incident.

PETER RABBIT 2 Domhnall Gleeson and David Oyelowo in 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' | Credit: Sony Pictures

Gleeson reveals the scene was as painful (and hilarious) as it looks. "I just proceeded to absolutely destroy myself doing this thing of trying to hop over the ropes," he tells EW. "I was like, 'I can do it better,' and then landed on my coccyx like 17 times in a row. And then had to do the scene. I should've done that last. I realized that in retrospect, but that was one of the not smart things I did."

Oyelowo remembers the scene as a testament to Gleeson's commitment as an actor. "It was ridiculous!" he laughs. "Dohmnall is just so much fun. He's so game is the thing. It's weirdly wonderful being on set with him because between takes it is as if he's about to go into a scene from Hamlet. Just in terms of his level of concentration."

"He was really working out how he was going to fall between the ropes and where he was going to get punched," Oyelowo adds. "It's all done through this very Daniel Day-Lewis-esque concentration. And then, it's just the silliest thing in the world. It was so much fun. I'm actually a big boxing fan, so to get to do that in this silly and ridiculous way was a combination of many things I love."

Peter Rabbit 2 is in theaters now.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.