Peter Farrelly producing film based on '90s TV series Wishbone

Universal Pictures and Mattel Films have some doggone good news to share.

The studios are teaming up for a live-action movie based on the beloved '90s TV series Wishbone, about a tri-color Jack Russell terrier who dreams about being the lead character in his favorite stories from classic literature. The pupcorn flick is being produced by Peter Farrelly, who was behind 2018's Oscar-winning Green Book.

“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” said Executive producer Robbie Brenner in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker, and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

As to what adventures the little dog with a big imagination will get into on the big screen are yet to be seen. The announcement also didn't specify whether Wishbone's owner Joe Talbot (played by Jordan Wall in the series), his mom Ellen (Mary Chris Wall), or any of Joe's friends would have roles in the film.

Larry Brantley, who voiced the titular character when the show aired on PBS from 1996 through 2001, seems keen to jump back into the role for the feature.

"When it’s 25 years later and you STILL get fan mail," he tweeted in Feb. "Are you paying attention, @Mattel?"

It'll be ruff waiting for news on this project, but hopefully, it'll only be a brief paws.