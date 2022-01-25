Peter Dinklage slams Disney's live-action Snow White remake: 'What the f--- are you doing?'

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box?" the actor said on Marc Maron's podcast. "I guess I'm not loud enough."

Peter Dinklage isn't pulling any punches when it comes to Disney's upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake.

The subject of the live-action movie — which is set to be directed by Marc Webb and star West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler — came up in a recent interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast to promote Dinklage's new film Cyrano. "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Dinklage said. "Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

The Game of Thrones alum continued: "You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 6 - Arrivals Peter Dinklage | Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Representatives for Disney and Dinklage did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday evening.

News of Zegler's casting came last June, with production on the new Snow White slated to begin sometime this year. Featuring original music by La La Land and The Greatest Showman duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film is part of Disney's ever-growing stable of live-action reboots, including Mulan, Maleficent, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and Dumbo.

At this stage, however, not much else is known about the film, including how it will handle the portrayal of the seven dwarfs. For Dinklage's part, he said the new film shouldn't be shelved per se, but it needs to be handled the right way.

"If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f---ed up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let's do it," he said. "All in."

Listen to Dinklage's WTF episode above.

