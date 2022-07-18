The Game of Thrones alum will portray Casca Highbottom, a central figure in the Hunger Games prequel.

Peter Dinklage will go head-to-head with young Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Peter Dinklage is about to shake up Panem.

In Suzanne Collins' prequel novel, Casca unintentionally conceives of the Hunger Games during his university days with Coriolanus' father, Crassus Snow. For a final project, the two are tasked with devising a punishment for districts as a means to solidify their fear of the Capitol. Casca lays the foundation of the games in a drunken state, discovering the next day that Crassus has turned in the project to receive a good grade.

Peter Dinklage Peter Dinklage | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As a public face of the event, Casca begins a downward spiral due to the horrific nature of the games. The character maintains a dislike of the younger Snow (Blyth), given his grudge against his father.

"Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow's life," director Francis Lawrence said in a statement announcing Dinklage's casting. "As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus's fate. I'm thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life."

The sprawling Songbirds cast includes Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Jason Schwartzman. Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Aamer Husain, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner, and Vaughan Reilly will portray a new crop of mentors and tributes. Lawrence, who helmed Catching Fire and both Mockingjay films, will produce alongside franchise vet Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will executive-produce.

Dinklage's recent screen credits include I Care a Lot, Cyrano, and American Dreamer. His other upcoming projects include She Came to Me, Brothers, Hitpig, and The Thicket.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is slated to hit theaters Nov. 17, 2023.

