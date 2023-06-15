"I laughed out loud when I was doing ADR for that scene," said costar Anthony Ramos.

Steven Caple Jr. reveals the NSFW joke Pete Davidson snuck into Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Pete Davidson can't stop improvising — even when he's voicing a giant alien robot.

The SNL veteran plays the Autobot Mirage in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and the director reveals that Davidson snuck a NSFW joke into the final cut of the movie.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'; Pete Davidson 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'; Pete Davidson | Credit: Everett Collection; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

"It's my favorite line in the movie!" director Steven Caple Jr. told IMDb. "It was one joke where Noah goes, 'Hey we're just work friends'... and [Mi]Rage responds, 'Work friends? You were inside me!'"

Anthony Ramos, who plays Noah, added that he "had no idea" that line was in the movie until he was recording ADR later and heard it back. "I laughed out loud when I was doing ADR for that scene," Ramos says. "Pete got cast after we shot the film... so it was really fun going to ADR and actually hearing what Pete did with the character."

Caple Jr. previously told EW that Davidson infused the film with a ton of '90s references when he recorded his voiceover. "He did that throughout the entire film and found ways to bring in a little bit of Adam Sandler, while all under the umbrella of Pete Davidson."

He added that it was Davidson's idea to join the Transformers franchise as a character he describes as "The Mask meets Bugs Bunny."

Caple Jr. said, "He was like, 'Dude, me in a Transformers movie? That might not even mix. That's why it's a good idea.' He's like, 'No one's gonna see this coming.'"

