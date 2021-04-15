I Slept With Joey Ramone (Movie) Streaming Options

The king of Staten Island is taking on the life of the king of punk.

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has landed the starring role in the upcoming Joey Ramone biopic from Netflix and STXfilms. The casting was announced on the 20th anniversary of Ramone's death.

I Slept With Joey Ramone chronicles the life of the iconic frontman of the Ramones, the legendary New York punk band known for songs like "I Wanna Be Sedated," "Blitzkrieg Bop," and "Sheena Is a Punk Rocker." Directed by frequent Davidson collaborator Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York), the movie is written by Davidson and Orley, based on the Mickey Leigh memoir of the same name. It will be made with the cooperation and support of Ramone's estate.

Pete Davidson and Joey Ramone Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

"When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother's band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way," STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson says in a statement. "I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we're excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix."

Davidson most recently starred in The King of Staten Island and Big Time Adolescence, in addition to his tenure on SNL. He also appeared in Netflix's Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. He will next be seen in The Suicide Squad.

