Pete Davidson has a secret alien role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Pete Davidson is officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director James Gunn has confirmed that the Saturday Night Live alum filmed a top-secret role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, making a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo as an alien named Phlektik. Phlektik pops up near the end of the film, serving as a henchman to the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

"My friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set," Gunn wrote on Twitter, sharing a selfie of himself, Davidson, and Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt.

Gunn and Davidson have worked together before: Davidson had a small role in Gunn's 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad, playing a squad member named Blackguard. (Unfortunately, Blackguard doesn't last long and meets a bloody demise early in the film.)

Davidson also isn't the only celebrity to pop up in Guardians Vol. 3: Gunn confirmed that he himself makes a cameo, voicing a lumpy genetic experiment named Lambshank. Gunn's wife, Peacemaker actress Jennifer Holland, also plays an Orgocorp employee.

Meanwhile, Judy Greer lent her voice to the movie as well, playing the murderous War Pig, another one of the High Evolutionary's experiments. Notably, this isn't Greer's first Marvel role: She played Scott Lang's ex-wife in the Ant-Man movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now. For more on Gunn's final Marvel movie, read EW's deep dive with Gunn and the cast here.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: