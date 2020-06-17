SNL stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost teaming up on big-screen comedy Worst Man

Pete Davidson and his Saturday Night Live costar Colin Jost are taking their bromance to the next level.

Universal Pictures confirms that the Staten Island natives will star in the wedding comedy Worst Man, about a soon-to-be-married couple and the family dramatics that ensue just weeks before the nuptials. The film was written by Jost, Matthew Bass, and Theodore Bressman, and SNL creator Lorne Michaels is set to produce.

Variety first reported the project.

Davidson can currently be seen in the Judd Apatow-directed comedy The King of Staten Island, which debuted June 12 on VOD due to the coronavirus pandemic. Davidson, who co-wrote the semi-autobiographical movie, portrays Scott, a twentysomething burnout still living at home and grappling with the childhood loss of his firefighter father.

Jost's previous film credits include How to Be Single and Staten Island Summer.