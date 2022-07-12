Pete Davidson is 'obviously' not the killer (or is he?) in new trailer for horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies

As the just-released trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies teases, this A24 horror-comedy is a slasher-whodunnit in which everyone is a suspect except for the character played by Pete Davidson (or so he claims!).

The film is directed by acclaimed Dutch actress Halina Reijn, who is known for appearing in plays by Ibsen and Shakespeare. "My whole whole life has been Hedda Gabler, The Taming of the Shrew," she told EW earlier this year. "I was like, Can I please have some f---ing fun?"

Pete Davidson in Bodies Bodies Bodies Pete Davidson in Bodies Bodies Bodies | Credit: Gwen Capistran/A24

Request granted: In Bodies Bodies Bodies, Davidson's character hosts a weekend party for a group of well-off twentysomething friends at his father's remote mansion. After much drinking and drugging, the attendees decide to play a game of Bodies Bodies Bodies, in which a designated "killer" tries to murder other players in the dark by touching them without being identified by the survivors. But soon people are dying for real and the friendships between the Gen Z-ers disintegrate as they try to work out who among them is responsible for the rising body count.

"[It's] like Mean Girls meets Lord of the Flies," says Reijn. The characters' stress levels are not helped by the arrival of a hurricane, which cuts the mansion's power. "The electricity goes down, so [they] wind up pretty much in the wild, surrounded by so-called friends from Facebook and Instagram," says Oscar-nominated Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actress and Bodies Bodies Bodies cast member Maria Bakalova. "But are they actually friends?"

In addition to Davidson and Bakalova, the film stars Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Myha'la Herrold (HBO's Industry), Chase Sui Wonders (HBO Max's Generation), and Lee Pace, who plays the older boyfriend of Wonders' character. Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) portrays a freshly sober and uninvited attendee named Sophie who turns up to introduce the group to her new girlfriend, Bee (Bakalova). "Initially she's quite charming and relatable," Stenberg says of Sophie. "But you start to understand that there are some complicated and not-so-savory parts of her that come out as the pressure mounts."

Bodies Bodies Bodies gores its way into theaters Aug. 5. Watch the film's new trailer below.

