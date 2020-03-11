Pete Davidson starts a drinking game gone wrong in Big Time Adolescence exclusive clip

Let it be known: Mo (Griffin Gluck, American Vandal) isn't playing around when it comes to drinking games in Big Time Adolescence.

Hulu's upcoming coming-of-age film centers on 16-year-old Mo and his best friend, college dropout Zeke (Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live). They're an odd pairing, as Zeke used to date Mo's older sister and is a lot older. But they're as close as can be, even as Zeke parties hard, drinks, does drugs, gets tattoos, and other things a teenager shouldn't be around. It makes for an extremely unusual high school experience for Mo.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming film — which premiered at Sundance 2019 — that shows the lengths Mo will go to impress Zeke and Zeke's twentysomething friend (played by Machine Gun Kelly), like a drinking game involving a lethal concoction of whiskey, beer, orange juice, cough syrup, and Xanax. Try not to puke (and cross your fingers that Mo doesn't either) while watching the clip above now.

Big Time Adolescence also stars Jon Cryer and Sydney Sweeney. It opens in select theaters March 13 and begins streaming March 20 on Hulu.

Related content: