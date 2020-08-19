Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr. set for Kevin Hart's sneaker dramedy American Sole

A new dramedy starring Pete Davidson and O'Shea Jackson Jr. is afoot.

The King of Staten Island writer-star and Straight Outta Compton actor have teamed with STXfilms and producer Kevin Hart for the new feature-length dramedy American Sole, about high-top sneaker sales, set against the backdrop of the competitive after-market streetwear sector that has thus far generated $2 billion in resale dollars.

Stadium Goods, the world's premier sneaker and streetwear marketplace, will serve as a consulting producer on the film, which follows two twenty-somethings who, in an attempt to free themselves from mounting college debt, hit it big with after-market sneaker sales as they work toward redefining the American dream as a shady investor threatens to thwart their plan.

Hart is producing the film through his HartBeat company, while Netflix's The After Party writer and HBO's How to Make It in America creator Ian Edelman will direct from a screenplay he wrote. NBA star Chris Paul is also on board as a co-producer through his Go Dipp!!! banner, along with Edelman's After Party producer Jake Stein.

"We’re always looking for ways to tap into the zeitgeist, and anyone who’s paying attention to popular culture around the world knows that this particular trend authentically marries the worlds of fashion, music, sports and business and this project has garnered genuine interest in all of those key verticals," said Adam Fogelson — chairman of STXfilms' motion picture group, said of American Sole's subject in a press statement. "We believe we have assembled a dream team of filmmakers, and with the cast led by Pete, we couldn't ask for a more exciting fit for STXfilms."

A release date and further casting details for American Sole have yet to be announced.