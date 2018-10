Directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer (2014’s Starry Eyes) speak with Clarke and Lithgow on the set of Jud’s cramped, run-down living room. Kölsch said the men become like gamblers, thinking the resurrections can always be reversed. “Instead of just accepting the loss, they’re always trying to double down — and it just keeps costing more life.”

For more on Pet Sematary, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands today, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.