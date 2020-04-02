The 2016 film Train to Busan is one of the greatest zombie movies ever made. But there's no reason to take my word for it. Admirers of the Korean film include Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, whose love for the zombie genre was reignited by this tale of a train hurtling its way through the undead apocalypse.

"I felt until recently that making Shaun of the Dead had made me numb to zombie films in general," Wright told EW a couple of years back. "The first zombie film in a long time that got me sort of excited again was Train to Busan."

Well, the teaser for the film's sequel Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula has just dropped and the featured footage looks very encouraging — alas, it does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Set four years after the events of the earlier film, Peninsula concerns a soldier named Jung-seok, who previously escaped the diseased wasteland and relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best — or worst — of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Peninsula is directed by Train to Busan filmmaker Yeon Sang-Ho and stars Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.

Watch that teaser above.

