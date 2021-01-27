How Penguin Bloom star Naomi Watts and the real Sam Bloom found humanity in feathered friends

WATTS: She sent video footage of her transferring from the bed to the chair, and I was watching carefully. She was precise with every movement, going by the numbers. I practiced with a wheelchair in my apartment. It's hard when gravity is involved. Instinctively, no matter how forceful you are with your mind to tell that part of your body to switch off, it's almost impossible. We had to shoot these scenes over and over again, many takes, and it got to the point where I asked Sam to come to the set because I couldn't tell what I was doing wrong. Even when Andrew [Lincoln] lifted me, my legs don't instinctively flop like they do when they're not engaged with the life of the muscle, so it was incredibly difficult. I noticed Sam's balance. She can't lean certain ways from the bra strap down.