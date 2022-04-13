Penélope Cruz puts Antonio Banderas in method-acting boot camp in Official Competition trailer

Antonio Banderas channels his best egotistical Hollywood heartthrob in the trailer for Official Competition, a zany dramedy about the absurdities and complexities of showbiz from Argentinian filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.

Penélope Cruz leads the film (out June 17) as Lola Cuevas, a renowned filmmaker hired by a billionaire entrepreneur who sets his sights on creating the most brilliant film ever made as his next crowning achievement. Two actors with massive talent but larger egos are cast as rival brothers: Hollywood star Félix Rivero (Banderas) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez).

Both are legends in their fields, but not the best of friends, according to the synopsis, which reads, "Through a series of increasingly eccentric trials set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies. Who will be left when the cameras finally start rolling?"

Official Competition Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, and Oscar Martínez in 'Official Competition' | Credit: Manolo Pavon

In a joint exclusive with PEOPLE and People en Espańol, EW has a first look at the trailer (above), in which Lola explores the idiosyncratic tension between Félix and Iván, forcing them to perform kooky exercises with dangling boulders and Saran Wrap. Cohn and Duprat penned the script alongside Andrés Duprat (The Distinguished Citizen), while Jaume Roures produced and Laura Fernández Espeso, Javier Méndez, and Javier Pons executive produced.

"There are many films that show how a film is made, the production problems, the difficulties and issues of carrying out a project, but there's nothing exactly like the kind of stuff actors get up to, to make us cry, to make us laugh, to generate emotion," Gastón said in a statement. "This film investigates this complex and extraordinary relationship, generally hidden from view of the general public."

Official Competition is in theaters June 17. Watch the trailer above.