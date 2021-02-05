Michelle Williams to play Peggy Lee in Todd Haynes' new biopic

Michelle Williams is crooning into the cast of Todd Haynes' new movie.

EW has confirmed the Oscar-nominated actress will portray iconic singer Peggy Lee in the Carol filmmaker's upcoming biopic Fever, with Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon on board as a producer.

Deadline, which first broke the news Thursday, reported that Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish — who has long touted Lee as one of her inspirations — is in talks to join the film as a producer, though her representatives did not immediately return EW's request for confirmation.

Penned by Quills writer Doug Wright, Fever began its life at Fox 2000 with Witherspoon attached to lead, though the death of Nora Ephron — who penned the original screenplay — forced an indefinite hold on the project, it is now eyeing a potential production start with MGM following the dissolution of Fox 2000 amid the Disney merger.

Lee is perhaps best known for her cover of the film's titular Little Willie John song. Her seven-decade career spanned multiple genres and styles, from big band to rock and roll. She died in 2002 at the age of 81. Throughout her career, she also successfully transitioned to acting, eventually receiving an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1955 film Pete Kelly's Blues as well as lending her voice to several characters in Disney's animated classic Lady and the Tramp — including the controversial Siamese cat twins.

More details regarding Fever — including a potential release date — have yet to be announced.