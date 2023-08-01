E.G. Daily is remembering her late Pee-wee's Big Adventure costar Paul Reubens.

The actress shared a touching tribute to her friend and castmate Monday, after news broke that Reubens had died at 70 following a private battle with cancer. The pair starred together in the 1985 Tim Burton film, with Daily playing the earnest bike store employee Dottie.

On Instagram, the 61-year-old Daily posted pictures of her and Reubens on set, as well as a photo of them in more recent years, and remembered Reubens as "the Pee-wee to my Dottie." She added, "I am so grateful for getting to do this amazing ride with you. Thoughtful, brilliant, kind and loved. R.I.P. My sweet friend."

In an Instagram story, Daily also shared an excerpt of their most iconic exchange from the film, in which Pee-wee smoothly tells her, "I'm a loner, Dottie. A rebel."

In an interview with TMZ Live, Daily opened up about Reubens' death, revealing that she wasn't aware of his health struggles but could tell that something was up with her friend.

"I had no idea that he was battling cancer," Daily said. "I knew that something was going on. I could tell that he was not wanting to be out or be seen. I'd invite him to something, and he [would say] no… He felt fragile to me, honestly."

Daily also gushed about how she and Reubens remained close through the years, recalling how they'd attend screenings of Pee-wee's Big Adventure together and how he'd bombard her with joyous birthday messages every year. Unlike his exuberant screen persona, she noted, the real Reubens was far more reserved.

"Paul was this gentle spirit," she said. "His voice was gentle. He was calm. He was very thoughtful. To this day, anybody that knows Paul, the thing they'll say about him is he's really thoughtful."

Burton also paid tribute to Reubens on Monday, writing that he was "shocked and saddened" by the actor's death. The director was only 25 when he filmed Pee-wee's Big Adventure, his directorial debut, and he wrote: "I'll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I'll miss him."

Representatives for Rubens announced his death Monday, including a posthumous message from the actor himself. "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens said. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

