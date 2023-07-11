The 15 best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows, ranked

15. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

The 2014 action spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service is, as EW describes it, "a muscle-flexing spectacle of cartoon violence and cheeky attitude." Unfortunately, the film's 2017 sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, has a lot less going for it — but it does have Pedro Pascal playing a character named Agent Whiskey.

After a devastating incident befalls Kingsman headquarters and most of its agents, Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Taron Egerton) is deployed to America to link up with the Stateside version of their private intelligence team. There, he encounters friends old and new, in a cast made up of Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges. A blockbuster sequel that lacks the charm of the original, Kingsman: The Golden Circle isn't the high point of Pascal's career, but as far as character names go, Agent Whiskey can hang.

Where to watch Kingsman: The Golden Circle: Amazon Prime Video (for rent)