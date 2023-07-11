The 15 best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows, ranked
Though he's far from a breakout star, 2023 has been very kind to Pedro Pascal. From his humble beginnings in projects like Buffy the Vampire Slayer to now starring in two explosively popular series — The Mandalorian and The Last of Us — at the same time, Pascal has become a dominant presence in film, television, and meme culture. With a résumé that spans nearly two decades and includes some of the best fantasy, reality, and meta-comedy in recent memory, here are the 15 best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows, ranked.
15. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)
The 2014 action spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service is, as EW describes it, "a muscle-flexing spectacle of cartoon violence and cheeky attitude." Unfortunately, the film's 2017 sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, has a lot less going for it — but it does have Pedro Pascal playing a character named Agent Whiskey.
After a devastating incident befalls Kingsman headquarters and most of its agents, Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Taron Egerton) is deployed to America to link up with the Stateside version of their private intelligence team. There, he encounters friends old and new, in a cast made up of Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges. A blockbuster sequel that lacks the charm of the original, Kingsman: The Golden Circle isn't the high point of Pascal's career, but as far as character names go, Agent Whiskey can hang.
Where to watch Kingsman: The Golden Circle: Amazon Prime Video (for rent)
14. The Equalizer 2 (2018)
The Equalizer films are like if Liam Neeson in Taken accepted freelance clients. In this sequel, Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall, a former CIA assassin who, in the first movie, began a casual friendship with a teenage sex worker, inciting a war with the Russian mafia. Four years later, The Equalizer 2 sees McCall using his unique skill set to help others, including his former Defense Intelligence Agency colleague Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo). A vigilante action movie that casts Pascal in the role of McCall's former partner, Dave York, The Equalizer II also features Ashton Sanders and Bill Pullman — and includes at least one death by harpoon.
13. The Great Wall (2016)
Let's be transparent here: The Great Wall is not a great movie. An action flick that pits Matt Damon against monsters 1,000 years ago in China, the film's casting evoked accusations of whitewashing and white saviorism. (Chinese director Zhang Yimou denied both in a statement released at the time). But putting aside the controversy and outlandish premise, The Great Wall does offer viewers a little something worthwhile, thanks to the chemistry between William (Damon) and his fellow traveler Pero (Pascal).
The only two survivors from a European expedition to uncover the secret to gunpowder, the two enjoy a buddy cop-esque relationship that is only slightly complicated by the fact that the Nameless Order — the Chinese alien defense group that has taken them hostage — will not allow the pair to leave until they help destroy the monsters that attack the country every 60 years. The Great Wall won't blow your mind, but remember: You're here for a good time, not a good movie.
Where to watch The Great Wall: Amazon Prime Video (for rent)
12. Graceland (2013-2014)
Something about Pedro Pascal's vibe must scream "law enforcement," because shortly before his DEA turn in Netflix's Narcos, he did a nine-episode stint as an FBI agent on the USA Network drama Graceland. In the show, rookie agent Mike Warren (Aaron Tveit) leaves Quantico training and is dispatched to Graceland — a confiscated SoCal beach home that houses undercover officers from across federal law-enforcement agencies — where he's trained by a former FBI legend, Paul Briggs (Daniel Sunjata).
Pascal first appears in episode 2, playing the role of Agent Juan Badillo, who also happens to be Warren's case officer. With lots of beach shots and more attractive officers than reality might suggest, Graceland skews more Baywatch than The Wire, but it's still a fun, summery series with three seasons available for easy marathon watching.
11. The Mentalist (2014)
Pascal's career really took off in 2014, with recurring roles on Game of Thrones, Graceland, and The Mentalist. The latter pairs a psychic named Patrick Jane (Simon Baker) with California investigative officer Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney) as they get inside the heads of their suspects to help solve murder cases.
Pascal's character, Agent Marcus Pike, arrives during season 6 of the show's seven-season run, intended as a romantic foil to help interrupt the will-they-or-won't-they dynamic occurring between Teresa and Patrick. Marcus' chemistry with Teresa is arguably helped by Pascal's offscreen friendship with Tunney, and their seven-episode arc on the show is a good one for Mentalist devotees to revisit — or for newbies to check out.
10. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman delighted audiences when it debuted in the summer of 2017, while Wonder Woman 1984 — released the first Christmas of the COVID-19 pandemic — is an ambitious sequel that struggles to measure up. Set at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., the film introduces a new set of antagonists, including Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) and Max Lord (Pedro Pascal), whose seemingly simple wishes set the world on a collision course toward chaos.
At nearly two-and-a-half-hours long, 1984 doesn't fly by, but Pascal excels in his role as a local TV salesman whose infomercials promise viewers "everything you've always wanted." As EW's critic describes him, he's "a boxy-suited Ponzi-schemer slicker than the product he peddles."
9. The Good Wife (2009-2011)
As of late, Pedro Pascal's career is a study in physical, fantastical projects, most of which require him to talk low and aim precisely. So it's interesting to note that his first major recurring television role took place on CBS in the talky legal and political drama, The Good Wife. Set in Chicago, the series follows Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies), the wife of the Cook County State's Attorney who re-enters the workforce and resumes her duties as a litigator after her husband (Chris Noth) is arrested for a public political sex scandal.
Pascal plays Nathan Landry, an assistant state attorney keeping Florrick's husband behind bars, appearing in six episodes during the serialized show's critically acclaimed first two seasons. Also starring Josh Charles and Christine Baranski, The Good Wife represents some of the best network television of the early 2000s. It has received Pascal's stamp of approval, too, as the actor says he kept watching even after his arc on the series ended.
8. We Can Be Heroes (2020)
In 2020, Pascal got in touch with his villain side, joining Christian Slater and his former Narcos co-star Boyd Holbrook as members of the Heroics, an Avengers-style superhero team that exists in the Sharkboy and Lavagirl universe. A children's adventure film written and directed by Spy Kids' Robert Rodriguez, We Can Be Heroes follows the offspring of the Heroics — each of whom has a super power of their own — as they attempt to save their kidnapped parents and, concurrently, the world. Also featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the Director of the Heroics, We Can Be Heroes is zany, visually engaging, and full of empowering messaging that's aimed at kids, but is just as useful for adults.
7. Triple Frontier (2019)
A lot of the best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows involve some amount of sparring with dangerous cartel folk, and this heist film keeps that tradition alive. An action-adventure flick directed by J.C. Chandor for Netflix, Triple Frontier follows a group of former special-ops soldiers who — feeling financially undervalued for their years spent in military service — decide to get what's rightfully theirs by robbing a drug lord.
Chandor brought in the big guns to play his team of military men, enlisting an ensemble composed of Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and, of course, Pascal, this time playing a pilot dubbed "Catfish." It's a good, old-fashioned male bonding film with a lot of money on the line. As EW's critic writes, "There may be no honor among thieves, but Triple Frontier certainly makes watching them pretty entertaining."
6. Prospect (2018)
The two areas Pedro Pascal excels in: acting while wearing helmets and becoming a surrogate parent to abandoned youth. In the 2018 sci-fi thriller Prospect, he gets to do both. Damon (Jay Duplass of Transparent) and Cee (Sophie Thatcher of Yellowjackets) are a father-daughter team with a contract to extract gems from a forest covered in poisonous mushrooms. But what could have been a nice bonding trip to an alien moon turns ugly after a violent interaction with a pair of rival prospectors. Pascal plays Ezra, the verbal member of the duo, whose swagger and cowboy cadence are a surefire signifier of impending shoot-outs.
A stylish, low-budget indie film that's smart enough to cast great actors and get out of their way, Prospect doesn't need multi-million-dollar special effects to keep you entertained — Ezra's accent is capable of handling that all on its own.
5. Narcos (2015-2017)
Many of Pedro Pascal's best movies and TV shows reside in fantasy worlds — that is, until we arrive at Netflix's Narcos. A serialized crime drama, Narcos follows the rise and fall of Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), whose aptitude for cocaine distribution transformed him into a billionaire. Pascal stars as real-life DEA agent Javier Peña, who, along with his partner, agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook), is tasked with bringing down Escobar, the Medellín Cartel, and later the Cali Cartel.
During the show's three-season arc, viewers get a crash course in the creation and growth of the cocaine cartels that dominated the '80s. Representing one of Netflix's premium series and serving a surprising amount of humor amongst the history and violence, Narcos offers a front-row look at Pascal's acting talents.
4. Game of Thrones (2014)
A thing about HBO: It owns Sunday nights. A prime example is Game of Thrones, which captivated viewers from the moment it premiered in April 2011. When Pedro Pascal showed up in season 4 to flirt and fight his way through Westeros as Oberyn Martell, it was obvious his career would vault to another level. Arriving in King's Landing to represent Dorne at King Joffrey's wedding, the "Red Viper" spends his seven-episode arc charming his paramours with bon mots like, "When it comes to war, I fight for Dorne. When it comes to love, I don't choose sides."
Boasting a healthy hatred towards the Lannisters — and managing to piss off or poison almost everyone he comes into contact with — Oberyn's departure from the series remains one of the show's most visceral moments. But during his brief tenure, Pascal is dynamic, channeling a man whose appetites vacillate between control and impulsivity, charisma and combat. Game of Thrones may have struggled at the end, but season 4 is considered one of its best, and some of that acclaim belongs to Oberyn's storyline and Pascal's performance.
3. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)
Nicolas Cage has enjoyed a long, illustrious career — who else has the range to do Moonstruck, Pig, and Gone in 60 Seconds? — but in this meta action comedy, Cage assumes his most difficult role yet: himself. In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage plays a struggling Nicolas Cage who quits acting and accepts a $1 million offer to be the guest of honor at billionaire Javi Gutierrez's (Pascal) birthday.
What began as a job transforms into a friendship, but when the FBI tips Nic off that his new pal might be an arms dealer who kidnapped a politician's daughter, Cage agrees to assist with their investigation. Pascal is, frankly, adorable as a Nicolas Cage superfan. In another actor's hands, Javi's obsession with and devotion to Cage and his work might read as creepy, but Pedro plays the role earnestly while still offering up enough edge to make the audience concerned for Cage's safety.
Also starring Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, and Neil Patrick Harris, Unbearable Weight is a surreal comedy that measures equal parts silly and sweet, but it's Pascal's performance that has everyone wondering whether Javi is as good an actor as his hero.
Where to watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Starz
2. The Mandalorian (2019-present)
It takes a serious actor to be able to emote through a helmet, but Pedro Pascal is up for the challenge. In The Mandalorian — the first live-action Star Wars television series to stream on Disney+ — Pascal appears as the titular character, a bounty hunter hired to retrieve an infant named Grogu (a.k.a. "Baby Yoda") only to develop a love for the child and bail on his Imperial assignment in order to protect him. Straddling the line between space cop, mercenary, and reluctant father, Pascal spends most of the first season fighting for money while also battling his feelings of attachment for this vulnerable, new dependent.
A space Western that thematically explores fatherhood in ways not previously seen in the Star Wars canon, The Mandalorian is one of many projects in which Pascal gets to show off his paternal side, but his performance here deserves a special shout-out: Only an actor of his stature could avoid being constantly upstaged by Grogu, the cutest being in the history of the Star Wars universe.
1. The Last of Us (2023-present)
Should you ever need to navigate a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by undead, cannibalistic humans infected with a mutant fungus, you'd be wise to team up with Pedro Pascal's character in The Last of Us. Adapted from the beloved PlayStation video game franchise, Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler and survivor whose life changes after he agrees to transport a teenager believed to be immune to the virus (Bella Ramsey, also of Game of Thrones glory) across the country in search of a cure.
Co-written by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (the game's co-creator), The Last of Us is a perfect showcase for Pascal's signature gruff charm and air of danger. EW's TV critic writes that he "brings a lightness to gory trauma, aging himself with unkempt gray fuzz, mumbling an ah-reckon Texas twang. He looks like he would be really bummed about killing you."
