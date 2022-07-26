Pearl trailer teases the origin story of Mia Goth's killer character from X

In March's terrific, '70s-set shocker X, Mia Goth played both the heroine of Ti West's horror movie and, thanks to the wonders of makeup, one of the film's much-older killer antagonists, Pearl. Now, with the new trailer for West's fast-approaching prequel Pearl, we have our first good look at Goth's performance as the younger version of the titular murderer.

The X-traordinary origin story. Ti West’s PEARL trailer out tomorrow https://twitter.com/A24/status/1551598415980761088/photo/1 Mia Goth in Pearl | Credit: A24

Set in 1918, Pearl shows Goth's character trapped on her family's isolated farm, tending to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her religiously devout mother. Lusting for the glamorous life she's seen in the movies, Pearl's ambitions, temptations, and repressions collide. Certainly, the lead character's hopes and dreams are strongly hinted at in the film's trailer, as are her more dangerous traits.

West's previous directorial credits include 2009's The House of the Devil, 2011's The Innkeepers, and 2013's The Sacrament.

"I was a big fan of Ti's for a long time," the actress told EW earlier this year. "House of the Devil is one of my favorite horror movies. Even before finishing the script [for X], I knew that this was something I wanted to be a part of."

Pearl is cowritten by West and Goth (her first screenplay credit to date). The cast also includes David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro. The movie arrives in theaters Sept. 16.

Watch the trailer for Pearl below.