Paul Walker's daughter calls Vin Diesel 'family' in sweet Fast & Furious photo

Meadow Rain Walker has remained close with Diesel since her father's death in 2013.

Paul Walker's daughter is permanently parked in the Fast & Furious family spot.

The late actor's 22-year-old daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, shared a sweet photo of herself Sunday embracing her dad's Fast franchise costar Vin Diesel alongside his daughter, Hania. Meadow captioned the photo with one word, "family," in a nod to both Diesel and the film series' collection of central characters.

Fellow Fast star Ludacris commented on the shot, as he shared a prayer emoji beneath the image.

Meadow has remained close with Diesel's family since her father's November 2013 death in a car crash. In June 2020, she posted a selfie next to Diesel's three children, including Hania, Vincent, and Pauline (named after Meadow's father), adding that they are her "family, forever."

Diesel has long referred to himself as Meadow's uncle, and wrote a touching tribute to her on her 21st birthday.

"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," he wrote on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid."

