Paul Walker's daughter Meadow teases Fast X cameo: 'Blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy'

Fast X is keeping it in the family.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan has revealed she's making her first onscreen appearance in the franchise in the upcoming film.

Meadow Walker attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The daughter of the late Fast & Furious star shared a preview of her Fast X cameo on Instagram on Thursday, where she's seen walking down the aisle of a plane. "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever," she wrote in the caption.

"The first fast was released when I was one year old!" Meadow continued. "I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

Meadow went on to thank Fast X director Louis Leterrier as well as producer Brandon Birtell for making her cameo happen. Check out her behind-the-scenes photo below:

Fast X brings back franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. The film follows Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his family as they face off against a new foe in Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes. Brie Larson also joins the cast as an agent who teams up with Dom.

Fast X races into theaters May 19.

