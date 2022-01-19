Magnolia (1999)

The director remembers assembling his sprawling L.A. epic in pieces. "I'd had the Tom Cruise story for a little while," he recalls. "I had the story of the game show for a little while, having worked on one when I was 18. I had a small story I'd heard about a guy who got braces to impress girls. And the story of my father and his death was woven into that as well." Overall, though, it was a blooming sense of sureness that defined his setting. "Probably even more than Boogie Nights, I felt confident to tell a personal story, and there's really only one venue for that for me: at home in the Valley, where I'm living right now." Many of Magnolia's most affecting moments occur in cars. Driving at night in Los Angeles is a subject the filmmaker loves. "I mean, the joy of it," he says. "I still flash on getting out of the house and getting into your car and turning up the music as loud as it'll go — like, never, ever loud enough. Driving is freedom."