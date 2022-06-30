Paul Rudd's Ant-Man finally addresses theory that he could have climbed up Thanos' butt to kill him

A popular (albeit extremely weird) Marvel theory has officially been squashed — like an ant.

A video featuring Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne a.k.a. The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) that plays on the new Disney Wish cruise ship finally addresses the fan theory that Ant-Man could have climbed up Thanos' (Josh Brolin) butt and then gotten big again, therefore exploding the villain from the inside, during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' | Credit: Marvel Studios

"I've heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn't shrink down, go in, and uh ... kill Thanos in a really creative way," Rudd says as Scott in the video shared on social media by an attendee who previewed the cruise ship. "First of all: gross. Secondly, it's much more complicated than that. Along me to explain — "

"If only we had the time!" Lilly's Hope cuts in.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The Disney Wish cruise sets sail on July 14 with its Marvel-themed Avengers: Quantum Encounter dining experience where Ant-Man and The Wasp on an interactive quest that also includes Captain America, Captain Marvel, and an unnamed villain from the Marvel universe. The cruise ship also features the new Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Lounge dining experience — the first-ever Star Wars-centric section on a Disney vessel. On Tuesday, EW exclusively revealed the first look at the completed Hyperspace Lounge, which features a $5,000 cocktail for sale.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.