Paul Reubens' most memorable TV and movie roles beyond Pee-wee Herman

Gotham (2015–2017)

Reubens' portrayal of the Penguin's father was so nice, he did it twice. Almost 25 years after playing the patriarch of one of DC's most iconic Batman baddies in 1992's Batman Returns, the actor returned to the same — yet totally different this time around — character for two episodes of Gotham season 2. His turn as Oswald Cobblepot's (Robin Lord Taylor) newly discovered father Elijah Van Dahl was quick but effective, and decidedly less dark than his film role, allowing him to show new layers of grounded emotion mixed with his signature wacky antics. As the father and son bonded in surprisingly sweet scenes, it was Elijah's scheming new wife Grace (Melinda Clarke) and her creepy twins (Kaley Ronayne and Justin Mark) who took up the villain mantle instead as they killed Elijah with poison originally intended for Oswald to drink. While Reubens' appearance on the Fox series was short-lived, his legacy lived on for years as his character's death inspired Oswald to return to his murderous ways as he got revenge on Grace and her children, becoming the evil Penguin once more. —Sydney Bucksbaum