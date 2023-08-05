Paul Reubens fans leave flowers at Pee-Wee's Big Adventure playhouse

In the wake of Paul Reubens' death, fans of his beloved Pee-wee Herman character created an impromptu memorial for the actor at one of his most iconic filming locations.

Since news broke that Reubens died on July 30 at age 70 after a private battle with cancer, fans are placing flowers along the fence of the South Pasadena house where Pee-wee lived in the 1985 film Pee-wee's Big Adventure, per PEOPLE.

Billy Young, the owner of the house, spoke to the New York Post about his experience with the production. "It seemed such a long time ago when they filmed outside our house," Young said. "It was an unknown director Tim Burton who worked with Pee-wee for the exterior set," Young said.

The house from 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure.' The house from 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure.'

Due to his unfamiliarity with Reubens and Burton at the time, Young explained that he and his family were puzzled by the style of the production — but have since grown fond of their association with the movie. "The props in the front yard had [seemed] so strange. Of course back then we didn't know the character of Pee-wee Herman," Young told the New York Post.

"I couldn't believe how fun it was to watch the movie," he said. "After they wrapped our location, the crew painted the house back to its original color and now Google Maps labels the house as the Pee-wee Herman house. How hilarious is that."

The playhouse isn't the only location from the movie that inspired a public tribute to Reubens. The giant Tyrannosaurus Rex at Cabazon Dinosaurs in Southern California, which Pee-wee visits in the film, was repainted to add the gray suit and red bow tie associated with Reubens' character, along with a heart and the word "Pee-wee."

A number of Reubens' Pee-wee collaborators have also paid tribute to the late actor.

Natasha Lyonne, whose first on-screen job was an episode of Pee-wee's Playhouse, shared a message on Twitter, writing, "Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is."

Burton, who made his feature directing debut with Pee-wee's Big Adventure and later reteamed with Reubens on Batman Returns, posted a picture with the actor on Instagram with the caption "Shocked and saddened. I'll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I'll miss him."

E.G. Daily, Reubens' Big Adventure costar, wrote a brief message about the actor on Instagram, saying "Paul, the Pee Wee to my Dottie… I am so grateful for getting to do this amazing ride with you. Thoughtful, brilliant, kind and loved."

S. Epatha Merkerson, who played Reba the Mail Lady on Pee-wee's Playhouse, remembered her costar in a statement she shared with EW. "I always called him Pablo," Merkerson wrote. "I will truly miss my friend."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: