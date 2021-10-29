Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal, two noted British hunks from The Crown and Normal People, are going to play lovers in a gay romance that doubles as a World War I period piece, and... we need a moment to process all this.

Mescal, whose Emmy-nominated performance in Normal People made him an instant international sex symbol, will star in The History of Sound as a man named Lionel, who sets out across America with David (O'Connor) to record the lives, voices, and music of their countrymen during World War I.

O'Connor, who is coming off of his Emmy win for playing Prince Charles on The Crown, happened to have his breakthrough role in 2017's God's Own Country, the queer romance from director Francis Lee, who later directed Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite.

Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The History of Sound is based on the short story of the same name by writer Ben Shattuck that is currently available to read online in The Common literary journal. If the film is anything remotely like the original piece, this cross-country journey will get pretty steamy. Shattuck is adapting his own story for the film, which is a good sign.

"I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck's flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen," The History of Sound director Oliver Hermanus said in a statement. "Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances. This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told - it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound. This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over."

Hermanus comes with a history of sharing powerful LGBTQ stories. In 2011, the filmmaker won the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival for his movie Beauty. His 2019 film Moffie, about a solider concealing his sexuality while serving in South Africa, was also nominated for a BAFTA.

Producer Andrew Kortschak remarked how the History of Sound short story explores "love, loss, and memory."

"Ben Shattuck beautifully combines the epic and intimate minutiae of 'life,' capturing the freedom and truth of human instinct and its conflict with expectation," said Tim Haslam of Embankment, which is currently handling the international sale of this movie as CAA handles the U.S. sale. "The History of Sound gives us so much to experience and take home."

Filming is scheduled to begin in the summer next year, predominantly in America.

