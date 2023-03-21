Paul Grant, Star Wars and Harry Potter actor, dies at 56

The actor and stuntman was pronounced dead after he collapsed in London.

Paul Grant, the British actor and stuntman who appeared in Star Wars and Harry Potter films, has been declared dead after he collapsed in London. He was 56.

Grant was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, following a collapse outside King's Cross station last week that left him brain-dead, his daughter Sophie Jayne Grant confirmed to Sky News. "I'm heartbroken. No girl deserves their dad to be taken away," she said. "He was so well known and loved. He's gone too soon."

The actor appeared as an Ewok in 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi opposite Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and the late Carrie Fisher. Grant also played a goblin in 1986's Labyrinth, which starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

As a stuntman, Grant also appeared in 1985's Legend and 1988's Willow. He also produced an episode of the TV series Liquid Assets starring Max Flint, Alex Stanger, and Simon Sharman.

The actor has been candid about his drug and alcohol struggles, telling The Mirror in 2014 that work dried up as a result. Grant also struggled after the collapse of his first marriage. "I've been on cocaine and it has just got worse," Grant said. "I don't know what I want at the moment. I had money. I blew it all."

Grant is survived by his three children.