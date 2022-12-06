Paul Dano's best movie roles
Since his breakout roles in films like L.I.E. and Little Miss Sunshine, Paul Dano has built an exhilarating body of work, playing unusual characters in movies from massive directors and newcomers alike. He tends to gravitate toward weirdos and outcasts — characters with unpleasant personalities or strong convictions that alienate them from peers, friends, and family. Dano can deploy his oddball sensibilities in everything from historical dramas to broad comedies and gritty thrillers. And beneath it all, he always maintains a sense of empathy that makes even his most despicable characters feel real and nuanced. Here's EW's breakdown of Dano's best movie performances.
L.I.E. (2001)
As a young teen, Dano made waves in his first leading role in L.I.E., a troubling drama which explores the murky, uncomfortable relationship between troubled teenager Howie (Dano) and an older man (Brian Cox). Howie, whose mother recently died in a car accident, is a rough-around- the-edges wannabe tough guy, and doesn't fit neatly into any conventional teenage cliques. It's a role Dano fills well, utilizing an inherent sadness and awkwardness to provide added layers of unease to the character, clarifying that he's not an actual tough guy. It's not the kind of kid performance you'd expect if you've seen Dano as an adult, though — he's convincing as a streetwise, world-weary, angry smartass, as opposed to the quiet, timid kid you might anticipate.
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Dano's turn in this family dramedy is one of the definitive angsty teen characters of the 2000s. His Nietzsche-worshiping character Dwayne has taken a vow of silence until he can join the Air Force, so the vast majority of his performance plays out in quiet reactions and brooding body language. His constant irritation with his dysfunctional but endearing family often seems like an over exaggeration of comic proportions, which means his performance adds an extra layer of humor to most of his scenes. When he finally audibly emotes during a climactic meltdown, however, he seems truly, heartbreakingly distraught, while always maintaining an undercurrent of warmth for his younger sister (Abigail Breslin) despite his moodiness.
There Will Be Blood (2007)
In Paul Thomas Anderson's frontier epic, Dano plays dual roles: preacher Eli Sunday and his twin brother Paul. At only 22 years old, Dano proved himself a fitting verbal sparring partner for Daniel Day-Lewis, delivering impassioned, judgmental sermons with a bizarre charisma that makes you believe he could accrue a substantial following despite his youth.
It's a performance dominated by fear — fear of God, of other men, and of a loss of control, which he gracefully spreads to his congregation via precise, emotional oration. It's clear his passion comes more from thirst from power and status than from genuine conviction, as Dano's desperation clarifies that greed and self-preservation have taken priority as his story draws to a close.
Taking Woodstock (2009)
This uneven dramedy from Ang Lee memorializes the legendary music festival through the eyes of Elliot Tiber (Demetri Martin), the man responsible for coordinating the event's chaotic logistics. Elliot meets a number of fascinating characters who personify different elements of 1960s culture, and Dano plays the most memorable of them all: a mellow hippie who brings the protagonist on a soothing LSD trip in a VW bus.
Many actors would use this opportunity to showcase their comedic talents by playing a stock hippie character for laughs, but Dano's brief performance here isn't remotely parodic or condescending. Instead, he's genuinely moved by the world's beauty, and feels at peace with his place in the universe. It's an unusually tranquil performance from an actor who specializes in nervousness and unease.
Knight and Day (2010)
Dano is essentially a human MacGuffin in action-comedy Knight and Day starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. Roy (Cruise) must find Simon (Dano), a brilliant young scientist who has developed a revolutionary energy resource that makes him a person of interest for criminal organizations. Dano plays the part with constant anxious astonishment, terrified of the extremity of the film's violent action. He's easily one of the funniest parts of the movie, and makes a large impression despite limited screen time.
Meek's Cutoff (2010)
For such a small-scale movie, Kelly Reichardt's Western survival drama boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Michelle Williams, Bruce Greenwood, Will Patton, and Dano. The film depicts a power struggle between settlers on the Oregon Trail, as the appearance of an Indigenous man leads to ideological fractures in the party. Dano plays one of the more neutral characters in the film, whose allegiance to a particular position is somewhat flimsy.
His Thomas Gately embodies the social norms in this era of American history with a healthy dose of irony, as he clearly loves bossing his wife (Zoe Kazan, also Dano's real-life partner) around despite being obviously less skillful or knowledgeable than his spouse. Dano's role is an essential one since the movie deals with shaky interpersonal power dynamics, and his unpredictable shiftiness adds tension and confusion to the mix.
Ruby Sparks (2012)
The romantic comedy Ruby Sparks casts Dano as Calvin, a neurotic novelist frozen with writer's block until he starts writing about the girl of his dreams, who magically comes to life. Calvin's extreme self-loathing is played for laughs because he second-guesses every word that comes out of his mouth — and rightfully so, as a lot of his ideas are stupid. He smiles to himself as he writes about the woman of his dreams, Ruby (Zoe Kazan again, who also wrote the screenplay), and convinces you that he's genuinely joyful at the mere thought of her.
Dano is hilarious when he thinks he's having a psychotic episode when she leaps off of the page and into his apartment, and it's ridiculous to see him so petrified by a lovely, harmless woman who just wants to spend time with him. Later, he taps into the dark side of the character making him appear most comfortable when he's totally in control, stripping Ruby of her independence. He's unafraid to make Calvin severely unlikable at his lowest moments, but still manages to maintain an undercurrent of sympathy despite his selfishness.
Looper (2012)
Rian Johnson's time travel thriller Looper follows assassins who kill targets sent back in time by a future crime syndicate — and the complications they face when confronted with their future selves. Dano plays a key supporting role, Seth, who demonstrates key rules about the movie's world in the opening act. After letting his future self live, Seth is targeted by the assassins' handlers, and seeks refuge with his friend Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).
It's one of Dano's wettest performances (see Prisoners later), as he's covered in sweat and slobber as he begs for mercy. His quivering fearfulness brings weight and tension to the film's proceedings, introducing tense information, delivering key exposition about the movie's futuristic antagonist, and exemplifying the worst-case scenario for assassins who break the rules.
For Ellen (2012)
So Yong Kim's quiet drama focuses on Joby (Dano), a musician navigating a divorce and attempting to reconnect with his estranged young daughter (Shaylena Mandigo). Since his character struggles to break through to the next level of success, Dano fits the part well, as the actor doesn't possess the rock star charisma that could give Joby's career a boost.
He's prickly, selfish, and downright cruel to the people he encounters, and it's unclear if his carelessness is caused by his emotionally draining circumstances. It's not surprising then that he initially struggles to connect with his daughter, but Dano slowly warms up to the point where he seems like he could make a natural father. He grows up right before our eyes, taking unprecedented responsibility for his actions, and by the film's conclusion, Dano's subtle shift in disposition ensures that Joby feels like a new character.
12 Years a Slave (2013)
Dano delivers a short but impactful performance in Steve McQueen's harrowing Best Picture-winning historical drama 12 Years a Slave. The actor plays John Tibeats, the chief carpenter for slaveholder William Ford (Benedict Cumberbatch), who envies and despises the enslaved people helping him complete his projects. John sings a racist work song with grotesque glee and an unhinged glaze over his eyes. He clearly relishes the power that an unjust society has conferred upon him, because he wouldn't have it in a fair system.
Dano takes on-screen beatings with unusual frequency (he's an expert whimperer and squealer, which adds a naturalism to the violence). It's never more cathartic to see him hurting than it is here, as his pained screeches give a real sense that Samuel (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is inflicting vengeful damage that really stings, even if it won't help him in the long term.
Prisoners (2013)
Like his character in 12 Years a Slave, Dano's Alex Jones is the recipient of extensive on-screen violence that seems genuinely painful due to the actor's trembling yelps. Unlike 12 Years a Slave, however, Prisoners refuses to reveal if Dano's character has actually done anything wrong to deserve such a beating. Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) believes Alex kidnapped his daughter, so he tortures the suspect to gain information about her whereabouts — but since Dano plays him so opaquely, it's impossible to discern whether he's actually involved in any wrongdoing, which calls Keller's morality into question.
As Alex, Dano is twitchy, vacant, and quiet, to the point where he first gives the impression that he's intoxicated or incapable of speech altogether. It's an impressively complex performance because Dano plays Alex suspiciously enough that Keller's actions seem somewhat justified at first, but the actor also makes him so soft, small, and helpless that it often feels impossible for him to coordinate something criminal.
Love & Mercy (2014)
The actor beautifully captures the soft-spoken genius of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy's bifurcated biopic. The film splits its time between the '60s, when a young Wilson (Dano) composes Pet Sounds in the midst of a psychological downward spiral, and the '80s, where an older Wilson (played here by John Cusack) falls in love and regains control over his life.
Dano empathetically communicates the despair and loneliness onset by both mental illness and isolating fame, spending much of his screen time with his eyes closed to hold back immense pain. In the few moments where he sings on screen, his voice is highly emotive, channeling the character's struggles into raw, impassioned vocalization. Dano walks a fine line embodying Wilson's peculiarities — he's off-putting and uncomfortable to be around — but he also possesses an inherent sense of innocence that makes him seem charming and harmless nonetheless.
Youth (2015)
Paolo Sorrentino's film Youth follows several exhausted artists as they luxuriate in a Swiss resort, contemplating the future of their careers. Dano plays a serious actor who made one project with "levity" that regrettably defines the rest of his career. He's forlorn at popular success, and finds a difficult balance in his portrayal of a pretentious thespian, being both hilariously out-of-touch, condescending, and genuinely pained by his artistic isolation. It's probably the coolest character Dano has ever portrayed, so sure of himself in every moment, but also deeply insecure that he won't be taken seriously because of his brief concession to popular taste. The actor plays him with total confidence in his craft, but still with endless anxiety about his ability to select projects and leave a lasting legacy.
Swiss Army Man (2016)
The Daniels' (Kwan and Scheinert) wacky directoral debut begins with Hank (Dano) botching a suicide attempt on a desert island and riding flatulent corpse Manny (Daniel Radcliffe) to the mainland. It may be surprising to hear that this film contains one of Dano's most traditional leading performances. Yes, he's an incel loner on the fringes of society whose best friend is a reanimated dead guy, but relative to Dano's other characters, Hank is much more conventionally likable than you might expect.
As he explains the human experience to amnesiac Manny, Dano delivers the Daniels' crude wisdom with earnestness and exhaustion — and you can feel him coming more alive and passionate as the film progresses. He's funny, charming, and strangely sympathetic despite his massive flaws. Dano also provides tons of vocals on the film's almost-a cappella soundtrack, adding layers of emotion, humor, and mystery to the movie's unique tone.
Okja (2017)
Bong Joon-ho's meaty satire pokes fun at everyone who exploits animals, from corporate overlords (Tilda Swinton) to flawed animal rights activists (led by Dano). His character boasts a strong commitment to nonviolence, until he hears something that displeases him and beats one of his peers in a burst of insolent rage.
He speaks thoughtfully and convincingly, but his condescending attitude and foolish actions suggest he's not as smart or principled as he sounds. This disconnect lends itself to some of the film's funniest moments — he'll make an extreme proclamation about ethics and then contradict it, and his oblivious expressions indicate that his hypocrisy is completely accidental.
The Batman (2022)
Dano's Riddler, the maniacal villain at the center of Matt Reeves' comic book crime drama The Batman, is essentially the Zodiac Killer of the QAnon era. He's a terrorist who commands a legion of online followers, and he has a knack for puzzles. With the assistance of a voice modulator and a grotesque leather mask,
Dano is terrifying in the scenes before his identity is revealed, walking the line between fury and pleasure as he uncovers a citywide conspiracy with a web of interconnected murders. But once he's unmasked and confronts Batman (Robert Pattinson), he's even scarier, lassoing a chillingly quiet confidence and voice-breaking rage that sounds like Gene Wilder doing a Rick and Morty character. The result is a character that's disturbing, funny, and delightfully unpredictable.
The Fabelmans (2022)
In Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical retelling of his childhood, Dano plays a figure inspired by the director's father, who turns out to be one of his most normal characters. Burt Fabelman is a computer engineer, solid dad, and giant dork whose emotions are difficult to parse.
His unclear awareness of his marital issues is a driving source of conflict and tension throughout the movie — how could a man be so aloof that he can't recognize something amiss with his wife (Michelle Williams), but also have moments of seeming clarity where he must know that their future looks shaky? He has a fantastic scene near the finale where he silently reacts to a photograph, and years of emotional turmoil come to a climax in a wave of muted yet devastated facial expressions.
