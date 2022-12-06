Paul Dano's best movie roles

Ruby Sparks (2012)

The romantic comedy Ruby Sparks casts Dano as Calvin, a neurotic novelist frozen with writer's block until he starts writing about the girl of his dreams, who magically comes to life. Calvin's extreme self-loathing is played for laughs because he second-guesses every word that comes out of his mouth — and rightfully so, as a lot of his ideas are stupid. He smiles to himself as he writes about the woman of his dreams, Ruby (Zoe Kazan again, who also wrote the screenplay), and convinces you that he's genuinely joyful at the mere thought of her.

Dano is hilarious when he thinks he's having a psychotic episode when she leaps off of the page and into his apartment, and it's ridiculous to see him so petrified by a lovely, harmless woman who just wants to spend time with him. Later, he taps into the dark side of the character making him appear most comfortable when he's totally in control, stripping Ruby of her independence. He's unafraid to make Calvin severely unlikable at his lowest moments, but still manages to maintain an undercurrent of sympathy despite his selfishness.

