In last year's WandaVision finale the latest version of the Paul Bettany-played android Vision, known as White Vision, disappeared through a skylight after battling a fantasy iteration of the original character who had been magicked back to temporary life by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

Yes, it's all a little complicated. But EW had a very simple question for Bettany about the character and his own future while recently chatting to the actor about his new show, A Very British Scandal. Will we see ever again see him as Vision, a character he first voiced in 2012's The Avengers and went on to physically portray in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War?

"Absolutely not!" he said. "Not for any kind of money at all. I can't even think of a figure."

Okay, but seriously...

"No, the honest answer to that is — well maybe it's not the honest answer, but it's the answer I'm going to give you and you'll just have to cope with it — at the end of WandaVision, you see Vision fly off and that's a loose end," he says. "And Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) is a man who doesn't really allow loose ends. So I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be."

Bettany plays a very different role to Vision in A Very British Scandal, which details the acrimonious divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll (portrayed by Bettany and Claire Foy) in the early '60s. The actor describes his character as "a real no-goodnik. I play an impoverished aristocrat in need of a new source of income and he finds one on a train in [Foy's character]. He's a drunk, a pill-popping bore, and then they play a divorce out in public, and his class surround him and protect him, and she is then cleaved from the herd and thrown to the wolves. I think what was so titillating about it for people at the time [was] that suddenly the dirty laundry of these unassailable aristocratic creatures was out in public for everybody to see."

A Very British Scandal premieres on Prime Video April 22. Watch the show's trailer below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.