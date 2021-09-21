Patty Perez, the actress and internet sensation best known for her memorable appearance in Jackasss skits, died last Friday, following health complications, including diabetes. She was 57. Her family confirmed the news via a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses.

"If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone," wrote her daughter Priscilla. "We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her."

Patty Perez Patty Perez | Credit: GoFundMe

Perez's most notable feature was in the Jackass movies, where she was known as "Goddess Patty" and played herself in a skit called "Magic Trick" with Jason "Wee Man" Acuna. The sketch features Perez jumping onto Acuna while he's lying on the bed, causing him to disappear, while Johnny Knoxville appears to ask where "Wee Man" has gone. She also starred in one episode of "My Big Fat Fetish."

According to her GoFundMe page, Perez is survived by her brothers Joe, Richard, and Gabriel, her grandmother Mary, and seven grandchildren "as well as so many friends and family members she loved with all her heart."