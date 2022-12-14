Patty Jenkins denies walking away from Wonder Woman 3, addresses Rogue Squadron delay

"I never walked away," Jenkins says. "It was my understanding there was nothing I could do."

Looks like we really need Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth right about now with all the back and forth about the future of the franchise.

Director Patty Jenkins is refuting recent reports that she walked away from the third installment of the Amazonian princess's big screen adventures, saying in a statement posted to Twitter that "there was nothing I could do to move anything forward."

Jenkins wrote a letter addressing the controversy and thanking star Gal Gadot, original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, and the fans of the comic book legend, while giving an update on her other big franchise film, the Star Wars spin-off Rogue Squadron.

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad and the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy series, was recently named co-chair of DC Films alongside producer Peter Safran and the pair have been figuring out the future of the heroes therein.

A story from The Hollywood Reporter alleged DC was not moving ahead with Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 and the status of Gadot's tenure as the titular heroine was still up in the air. Meanwhile, a long-awaited Man of Steel sequel starring Henry Cavill's Superman may also be dead in the water, even though Cavill recently reprised the role in the post-credits scene for Black Adam.

Following the THR report, a story from The Wrap claimed Jenkins walked away from Wonder Woman 3 after her script treatment was rejected, spurring Jenkins to issue her Twitter statement.

"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me who killed it or walked away started to spread," Jenkins wrote. "This simply is not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, however, Gunn did reply to Jenkins' post, tweeting, "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."

Confusing things further, the stars of these superhero flicks have been announcing their returns seemingly independent of the studio's whims, with Gadot and Cavill both confirming that their Wonder Woman and Superman, respectively, would fly again. And Dwayne Johnson has been desperately trying to keep Black Adam's flame alive, despite relatively mild-mannered box office returns.

While the DC universe is apparently crumbling at the seams, Jenkins addressed her involvement with a galaxy far, far away. There's been little in the way of updates since Disney announced Jenkins would be helming Rogue Squardon, an intergalactic adventure focusing on a "new generation of starfighter pilots," back in December 2020. But the director said she's still attached to the project, thought she doesn't know whether it will happen.

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further," Jenkins shared. "When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

