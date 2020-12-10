Patty Jenkins to direct the next Star Wars movie: Rogue Squadron

Disney has at last revealed plans for its next theatrical Star Wars film.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will helm the next big-screen story set in a galaxy far, far away.

The title: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. According to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, the movie will usher in "a new era" for the franchise and “introduce a new generation of Star Wars pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing high-speed thrill ride."

In Star Wars canon, Rogue Squadron is the elite Rebel X-wing fighter attack force that Luke Skywalker joins in A New Hope. The team was named after the group that sacrifices themselves to obtain the Death Star plans in the movie Rogue One. The squadron has been featured in a video game series, comic book series and in Star Wars novels.

Jenkins – who will be the first female director of a Star Wars film – posted a video about the news, giving a personal reason why she's excited to tell this particular story:

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is planned for Christmas 2023.

The development was revealed during an investor conference presentation Thursday, just one part of a massive surge of Star Wars news in the presentation. Kennedy also revealed the title and teaser video of the Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, the development of a series centered around Lando Calrissian, two Mandalorian spinoff series (including one centered on Rosario Dawson's character Ahsoka Tano) and that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The company added that it’s planning a whopping 10 Star Wars series for Disney+ over the next few years, along with an equal number of Marvel series.

Emphasizing the quality of Disney+’s programming Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman Bob Iger told investors, “The only difference between [our TV series] and our feature films is length.”