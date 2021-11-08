Jenkins was announced as the helmer of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron last year.

The Star Wars movie from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has been put on the back burner for the time being.

Jenkins was announced to be directing Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for Disney and Lucasfilm during the Mouse House's big investors presentation back in December, but now Disney has taken the title off the production schedule, EW has learned.

The film was planned to go into preproduction by the end of the year, in anticipation of a staked-out Christmas 2023 release. However, Jenkins' schedule has made that timetable unfeasible. The hope is that she'll return to Rogue Squadron after fulfilling her previous commitments.

EW has reached out to Disney and Jenkins for comment. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" - Arrivals Patty Jenkins at the 'Wonder Woman' premiere | Credit: Barry King/Getty Images

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously described Rogue Squadron as "a new era" for the franchise that will "introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing high-speed thrill ride."

The title refers to the Rebel Alliance's starfighter squadron founded by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the original Star Wars. The team was named after Rogue One, the Rebel team led by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), who spearheaded a mission to retrieve the Death Star blueprints, as chronicled in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by fans and will move us into a future era of the galaxy," Kennedy said.

Aside from her Star Wars duties, Jenkins is reteaming with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot for a Cleopatra movie at Paramount, and the filmmaker recently confirmed a third Wonder Woman for Warner Bros. at this year's DC FanDome event.

In the meantime, Kennedy and Lucasfilm are focused on expanding the Star Wars universe on the small screen. Following the success of The Mandalorian, the companion series The Book of Boba Fett will premiere in December and Ewan McGregor's Kenobi will soon be approaching the Disney+ streaming platform.