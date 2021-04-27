Patrick Dempsey to sing in Enchanted sequel, warns he's never sung publicly 'for a reason'

Just call him the singing Disney lawyer.

Patrick Dempsey is set to use his pipes and sing on camera for the first time in the sequel to Enchanted.

The actor, who starred as Robert, a divorce attorney who falls for the formerly animated Giselle from Andalasia (Amy Adams), told Variety he is breaking into song for Disenchanted. But don't call him McSingy just yet.

"I will be singing for the first time. I've never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it," Dempsey told the publication. "But they've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting."

ENCHANTED Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey in 'Enchanted' | Credit: Everett Collection

The Grey's Anatomy alum (who recently returned for some cameo action), said he thinks Disenchanted will be a perfect movie for the times.

"We need some escapism right now," he said. "We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we're in."

Enchanted hit theaters in 2007, and we've been singing our own versions of "Happy Working Song" to pass the time while waiting for a sequel. The second installment is something the actors were waiting on, too.

"Every year they were like, 'We're going to do this. It's going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script," Dempsey said. "It's such an important film for them and it's a satire. It's not a typical Disney movie. It's kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we're old enough, so it's like a midlife crisis movie."

Disney announced the sequel — and Adams' return — in December, revealing that it will head straight to streaming on Disney+. Dempsey confirmed his participation in January, during an appearance on Good Morning America.

In 2018, Adam Shankman, who joined the project as director two years earlier, said the sequel is "about Giselle 10 years later going, 'What is happily ever after?'" Dempsey told Variety he has been speaking with Shankman and the "story is getting better and better."