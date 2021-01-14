Patrick Dempsey confirms his Enchanted 2 return opposite Amy Adams

"I just got this script for the second movie," Dempsey told Good Morning America.

The love birds from Enchanted are officially back for the sequel, and we're not talking about the CGI pigeons.

Patrick Dempsey, who starred opposite Amy Adams in the 2007 musical rom-com as lawyer Robert Philip, confirmed he will return for the sequel, Disenchanted, which is planned for Disney+.

Dempsey relayed the news to Good Morning America during an interview that aired Thursday. "I just got this script for the second movie, and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together," he said. "There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting."

The Grey's Anatomy actor also praised Adams's performance in the first movie as Giselle, the fairy tale princess who's banished to New York City by an evil queen (Susan Sarandon) before she's to wed the charming Prince Edward (James Marsden). In the Big Apple, she falls in love with Robert instead.

"Amy Adams is so amazing in that film," Dempsey said. "It was a fun project to be a part of."

Disney announced plans for Disenchanted with Adams's returning to the lead during a three-hour investors call in December. In 2018, Adam Shankman, who had come on as a director two years earlier, had said the sequel is "about Giselle 10 years later going, 'What is happily ever after?'"