Patricia Hitchcock, actress and Alfred Hitchcock's daughter, dies at 93

Patricia Hitchcock — the actress and only child of legendary director Alfred Hitchcock and his Suspicion screenwriter Alma Reville — died Monday at age 93.

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed through the performer's daughter, Amblin executive Katie Fiala, that her mother died at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Born on July 7, 1928, Hitchcock attended boarding school before her family moved to Bel Air so her father could direct the Oscar-winning classic Rebecca for producer David O. Selznick. She would go on to work with her father on several of his projects, with small roles in iconic titles like Stage Fright, Psycho (in which she plays the office worker who chit chats with Janet Leigh's Marion Crane at the beginning of the film), and Strangers on a Train as Barbara Morton, who witnesses and recounts an attempted strangling committed by Bruno Antony (Robert Walker).

Patricia Hitchcock Patricia Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock and Alma Reville, has died at age 93. | Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

She also appeared on several episodes of her father's Alfred Hitchcock Presents series between 1955 and 1960, before his death in 1980. Her work in the industry also includes producing The Man on Lincoln's Nose, the 2000 documentary about the life of four-time Oscar-nominated production designer Robert F. Boyle.

She also wrote the book Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man to honor her late mother, who died in 1982, because "I don't think she ever got the credit for being as good as she was. My father depended on her for everything. In the early days, she wrote the scripts and then became continuity and finally, she just worked with him all the time," she wrote in the book, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a 1984 interview with The Washington Post, she revealed that she "was brought up rather as an English child," and "didn't speak unless spoken to," though it "didn't bother" her as a youngster.

"However, my father didn't believe in punishment. When I did something wrong, he would reason with me. Sometimes I wish he would have screamed more. He'd say, 'Do you realize how you've hurt your mother and me?' Of course, I'd want to go through the floor," she said. "I was very close to my father. He used to take me out every Saturday, shopping and to lunch. On Sundays, he took me to church regularly, until I could drive. Then I'd drive him to church regularly. It's because of his diligence that my religion is so strong today."

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Related content: