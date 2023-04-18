Drew Barrymore recently entertained theories that her character, the very dead Casey Becker from the original 1996 film, could be alive.

Parker Posey would also like her brutally murdered Scream character to return to the franchise

Parker Posey wants to take a stab at another Scream movie despite her character's grisly — and seemingly pretty definitive — death in Scream 3.

In the slasher threequel, released in 2000, Posey played Jennifer Jolie, an actress who assumes the role of Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) in the fictional Stab franchise. Though Jennifer is brutally murdered by Ghostface (he chases her down and stabs her repeatedly in the torso), Posey has revealed that she would be very open to reprising her role — echoing recent comments by OG Scream victim Drew Barrymore.

After all, there are fan theories (however improbable) that Posey's character was playing dead.

"I did an interview for WNYC radio like three weeks ago for the play I was doing, and they said, 'Well, there's some people here that want to say hi.' And it was the Scream team," Posey recently told ComicBook.com. "And I actually pitched, 'Can I just be in another dimension and come back?'"

Parker Posey in 'Scream 3' Parker Posey in 'Scream 3' | Credit: Everett Collection

She added, "I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can't believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun."

Barrymore, who played Casey Becker in the original Scream in 1996, recently entertained fan theories that her character could still be alive despite the fact that she was stabbed in the heart and disemboweled by Ghostface. "I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her," she said on her daytime talk show last week. "Like, literally. And I'm here! I'm fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay."

She added, "With good writing, you can make anything happen."

Related content: