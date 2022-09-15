Murder begets romance in Oldboy director Park Chan-wook's latest thriller Decision to Leave

The Oldboy director's new thriller could be Korea's next biggest cinematic export since Parasite.

A detective is torn between suspicion and attraction when he meets a mysterious and beautiful murder suspect in the first trailer for Decision to Leave, South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's forthcoming noir.

In the Oldboy director's first feature film in six years, Park Hae-il (The Host) stars as Hae-joon, a detective tasked with investigating the death of a businessman who plummets to his death from a mountain peak in South Korea. Hae-joon soon suspects that the businessman's wife Seo-rae, played by Tang Wei (Lust, Caution), may know more than she lets on.

As seen below in EW's exclusive first look at the trailer, the enigmatic widow does not show outward signs of grief as she's questioned by police. A moment of laughter during the interrogation further perplexes detectives. As Hae-joon digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself "trapped in a web of deception and desire, proving that the darkest mysteries lurk inside the human heart," per the film's official synopsis.

The seductive romantic thriller, which features nods to Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 noir Vertigo and old Hollywood, is South Korea's entry for best international feature film at next year's 95th Academy Awards. Decision to Leave won Park the prestigious Best Director award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this month ahead of its Oct. 14 theatrical release.

EW can also share a first look at the poster, below.

Decision to Leave 'Decision to Leave' key art | Credit: Mubi

"Decision to Leave is a story for adults," Park says in a press release for the film. "It's a love story, and also a detective drama. But what I really want to emphasize is that it's a story about loss, that any adults will be able to relate to. Rather than treat it as a solid tragedy, I tried to express it with subtlety, elegance, and humor."

Watch the trailer for Decision to Leave above.