Paris Jackson is playing Jesus in the upcoming indie film Habit

Image zoom

Paris Jackson will portray Jesus — yes, that Jesus — in the upcoming film Habit, it was announced just days after the end of Holy Week.

The actress and musician will star in the Janell Shirtcliff-directed indie opposite Bella Thorne, who plays a street-smart girl with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun while trying to escape the consequences of a violent drug deal. Other confirmed cast members includes rocker Gavin Rossdale, singer Josie Ho, Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart from the Kills, model Andreja Pejic, and Libby Mintz, who produced and co-wrote the story with Shirtcliff.

It's no coincidence that there's plenty of musical talent in the ensemble, according to producer Donovan Leitch.

"Yes, we intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack," Leitch tells EW.

Habit was one of many productions halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the end of March. EW has confirmed Jackson completed shooting her part at that time, and that the film was already in post-production.

Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, is a budding actress with a growing list of credits in Hollywood. In 2018 she played the role of Nelly in the film Gringo, and a year later she moved to television with a small part in MTV's Scream.

Related content: