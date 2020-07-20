The cast of the 1998 family flick reunited in honor of the film's 22nd anniversary, in a video released Monday via Katie Couric 's Instagram. Stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid , Elaine Hendrix , Lisa Ann Walter, and Simon Kuntz, along with director Nancy Meyers and producer Charles Shyer, joined Couric to talk all things twins and trouble. The event was organized to benefit Chef Jose Andres' charity World Central Kitchen , which provides fresh and healthy meals to communities that need it the most.

The Parent Trap is a remake of the 1961 Disney classic and tells the story of twin sisters who were separated at birth after their parents divorced. Lohan, in her feature film debut, portrays identical siblings Hallie Parker and Annie James, who are reunited when they both wind up at the same camp one fateful summer.

During the virtual reunion, the cast shared their favorite memories from filming (yes, Lohan can still remember the elaborate handshake Annie and Martin share), reenacted their favorite scenes from the movie (Quaid and Lohan read their lines from the car scene when Hallie first meets her father and can't stop using the word "dad)", and discussed the film’s lasting impact. "The most incredible thing about The Parent Trap in itself, is even this generation and little kids that go to camp, they even know it now," said Lohan, who added that without this project she never would've discovered the acting bug. "It’s timeless and special and I just feel really blessed to have been a part of it." The cast also paid tribute to the late Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 after a tragic skiing accident.