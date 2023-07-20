The Parent Trap cast: Where are they now?

Lindsay Lohan (Hallie Parker and Annie James)

When she landed the dual role of identical twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, Lindsay Lohan was brand new in the entertainment business, having only appeared in a few episodes of some soap operas along with Sesame Street — and hilariously, an educational video called Be Cool About Fire Safety. But after The Parent Trap, Lindsay was unstoppable.

In 2002, she starred in the Disney Channel original movie Get a Clue, followed by another remake, Freaky Friday (2003) with Jamie Lee Curtis. 2004 was also a big year for Lohan with Disney's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, followed by her iconic role as the new girl in town, Cady Heron, in the hit comedy Mean Girls. Her teen idol status secure, Lohan released her first album, Speak, that same year, which went platinum. After that, she also notably starred in I Know Who Killed Me (2007).

But with Lohan's increased fame came increased media scrutiny, and by the mid-2000s she was both a household name and a tabloid fixture. Later in the decade, the actress attempted to transition out of her teen image and take on more serious roles, but partying and paparazzi took their toll. She was in and out of rehab for the next few years, and while she still took on projects — including the Oprah Winfrey Network's 2014 docuseries Lindsay — her career never really rebounded.

A decade later, she's opened a series of nightclubs in Greece, made her theater debut on London's West End, and settled down with her husband, financier Bader Shammas. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Luai, on July 17, 2023. She's kept busy with Netflix lately, producing and starring in the 2022 rom-com Falling for Christmas with another, Irish Wish, hitting the streamer in 2024. Also on her horizon is a Freaky Friday sequel, though production is currently on pause due to the ongoing WGA strike.