Bong Joon Ho's Best Picture winner Parasite is now streaming on Hulu

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho‘s cinematic masterpiece that won Best Picture and a slew of other game-changing awards just a few months ago, is now on streaming for the first time – on Hulu, to be precise. Maybe it couldn't have come at a better time.

Parasite is the story of two Korean families, the rich Parks and the poor Kims. The former live in a glorious, window-filled house designed by a master architect, while the latter languish in a semi-basement apartment and welcome clouds of pesticide for free extermination. When a lucky series of events gives Kim Ki Woo (Choi Woo Shik) a position as English tutor to the Parks' young daughter (Jung Ji So), he and his family start scheming to get all of them high-paying positions in the Park household. And that's only the first hour or so.

In addition to being an entertaining heist movie, Parasite is also an incredibly sharp social satire about how different socio-economic classes interact in today's capitalist world – and particularly how differently natural disasters are experienced by the rich and poor, which might feel especially relevant in the age of coronavirus. This might make it surprisingly resonant quarantine viewing, since much of the movie takes place at a single house and vividly depicts how people from different classes live literally stacked on top of each other without ever taking notice of the ones below them.

On Hulu, Parasite joins another acclaimed 2019 film, Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Like Parasite, Portrait works surprisingly well in the age of social distancing with all its outdoor face masks and isolation in small groups. Both are available to stream now on Hulu.

