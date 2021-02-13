Paranormal Activity lands Underwater director for 'unexpected retooling' of horror franchise

More Paranormal Activity is coming your way, courtesy of the director of one of 2020's best horror movies. (According to EW's Clark Collis, anyway.)

Underwater director Will Eubank is attached to helm a new installment in the found footage horror film series at Paramount, described as an "unexpected retooling" of the franchise. Paranormal veteran Christopher Landon, who co-wrote the second film and penned three more entries solo, is returning to write and executive produce the reboot. The original film's writer-director, Oren Peli, and producer, Jason Blum, will both produce.

The first Paranormal Activity was released in 2009, starring Katie Featherstone and Micah Sloat as a couple who are haunted by a supernatural entity in their house. The movie, which cost around $12,000 to make and grossed $107 million at the domestic box office alone, is estimated to be one of the most profitable films of all time. Five more entries in the series rapidly followed.

In the summer of 2015, Blum announced that the then-upcoming Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension would be the last in the franchise. "It's coming to an end," the producer told USA Today. "This is it, the finale. We're saying it before the movie opens. We're not going to grind this horror franchise into the ground. This will keep Paranormal Activity as part of this culture and this particular time in a really fantastic way."

But like any horror franchise villain, Paranormal Activity couldn't stay dead forever. The new installment is slated to hit theaters March 4, 2022.