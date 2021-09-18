Paranormal Activity lives: Reboot film creeping onto Paramount+ just in time for Halloween

Some new Paranormal Activity is about to begin.

Paramount's reboot of the found-footage horror franchise is arriving sooner than expected, with a new film, titled Next of Kin, now slated to creep onto streaming service Paramount+ on Oct. 29 — just in time for Halloween.

The streamer released a brief teaser for the film on Friday, showing that this is indeed the "unexpected retooling" of the franchise that the studio promised back in February. The teaser features folk horror-y imagery seemingly set in an Amish or Mennonite community, what looks like a portal to hell or some such thing, and a very brief return to the nighttime found-footage style of the original film series.

Next of Kin stars Roland Buck III (Chicago Med) and Emily Bader (Charmed), with Underwater's William Eubank directing and Paranormal franchise veteran Christopher Landon (also known for directing Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U) writing. The original film's writer-director, Oren Peli, and producer, Jason Blum, are both producers on Next of Kin.

The first Paranormal Activity was released in 2009, starring Katie Featherstone and Micah Sloat as a couple who are haunted by a supernatural entity in their house. The movie, which cost around $12,000 to make and grossed $107 million at the domestic box office alone, is estimated to be one of the most profitable movies of all time. Five more films in the series rapidly followed, with the last entry, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, hitting theaters in 2015.

Check out the Next of Kin teaser above, if you dare.