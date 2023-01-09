Paramount+ axes Workaholics movie weeks before filming, Adam DeVine says

Adam DeVine is out of work at Paramount+.

The actor revealed on Instagram that the streamer has sacked the film adaptation of sitcom Workaholics five weeks before filming was set to begin, noting that he was informed that the movie didn't fit into Paramount+'s "new global strategy."

"Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole," DeVine wrote. "We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I'm butt hurt that I don't get to work with my best friends again. I'm butt hurt for the fans, and I'm butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs."

DeVine added that the team is shopping the film at other streamers, "and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else."

Reps for Paramount+ didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Workaholics ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2017 on Comedy Central. DeVine starred opposite co-creators Blake Anderson and Anders Holm as three college dropout pals who make the transition from slacker students to telemarketers in the workforce.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, first detailed plans for a Workaholics film in 2021, telling Vulture that the original cast would return for a movie about "what it's like to work through the pandemic." McCarthy added, "You may begin to see the seeding of a next generation of cast for what a new Workaholics could look like."

Workaholics Season 5 - "Front Yard Wrestling" L to R: Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm 'Workaholics' | Credit: Adam Newacheck/Comedy Central

DeVine and the rest of the Workaholics team will discuss the film's cancellation further in the Jan. 10 episode of their This is Important podcast, he said in his Instagram post.

