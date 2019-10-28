Soon after the wedding, the film flashes back several weeks, as Uma wakes up in a sun-kissed facility overlooking the sea, with no memory of the events prior. It turns out she’s a student at a healing center run by Jovovich’s Duchess, a high society woman paid off by wealthy families to train young women to behave better, look prettier, and conform to societal expectations of femininity. And Valcárcel knew their “school uniforms,” as it were, had to be just as uncomfortable as their precarious situation.

“Fashion is like a symptom of a sickness of the moment we’re living in, and that’s what it is in the film,” he says, adding that he was inspired by 19th century corsets. “It’s a society that’s restrictive with women, so we made things that are totally unrealistic, with thin waists that are beautiful and pretty, but something in which they wouldn’t be able to do anything by themselves.”